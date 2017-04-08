Trump's far-right backers rebel over 'hoax' Syria attack

Far-right backers of U.S. President Donald Trump rebelled Friday after he ordered a missile strike to punish Syria for a suspected chemical weapons attack that killed 86 people.



Bandying the hashtag #Syriahoax, leaders of the "Alt-Right" white nationalist fringe lashed out at the president for abandoning his election campaign stances.



Others rejected the broadly accepted view that it was the hand of Syrian President Bashar Assad.



Still others said Trump had fallen victim to the U.S. "deep state," an ostensibly entrenched military-national security bureaucracy at odds with the new president's anti-Washington views.



Most mainstream conservatives endorsed Trump's order to fire 59 Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian military air base to punish and warn the Assad government.

...