Baghdad says U.S. pledges continued support for Iraq's war against ISIS

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence Saturday assured Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi of continued U.S. support to defeat ISIS, the Iraqi government said in a statement.



The two discussed the situation in Syria and the war on ISIS in a phone call from Pence following Friday's U.S. strikes on a Syrian airbase to punish a chemical attack that killed scores of civilians this week in an area held by the opposition to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.



An Iranian-backed Iraqi Shi'ite militia said Friday it would keep on fighting in Syria in support of Assad, despite the U.S. missile strikes.

