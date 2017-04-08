Airstrike on Syrian town hit by chemical weapons kills 1

Warplanes struck a northern Syrian town Saturday where a chemical attack killed scores of people earlier this week, killing one person and wounding another as Turkey described the U.S. missile attack on an air base as a "cosmetic intervention" unless it removes President Bashar Assad from power.



The chemical attack on Khan Sheikhoun Tuesday triggered a U.S. missile attack two days later that struck a Syrian air base in central Syria killing nine people.



Syria's government denied it carried out any chemical attack on Khan Sheikhoun, and Russia's Defense Ministry said the toxic agents were released when a Syrian airstrike hit a rebel chemical weapons arsenal and munitions factory on the town's eastern outskirts.

...