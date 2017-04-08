Iraq's Shiite cleric Sadr urges Assad to step down

Influential Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr Saturday called on Syrian President Bashar Assad to step down, also calling on Washington and Moscow to stop intervening in the conflict.



Sadr, who led a militia that fought the U.S. occupation of Iraq, also condemned the American missile strike, urging all foreign parties involved in the Syria conflict to pull out.



Several Iraqi Shiite militias, some of them directly supported by Iran, are helping Assad's camp in the Syria conflict by sending fighting units across the border.

