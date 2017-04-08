Red Crescent doesn't expect fresh wave of Syrian refugees into Turkey

The Turkish Red Crescent does not expect a fresh wave of Syrian refugees to head for Turkey after the chemical attack in the northwestern province of Idlib earlier this week, the humanitarian organization's head said on Saturday.



Turkey is hosting some 3 million Syrian refugees, which Ankara says is the world's largest refugee population.



Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said the West should do more to help Turkey shoulder the humanitarian burden.



At least 70 people, including children, were killed in a poison gas attack in rebel-held northwest Syria on Tuesday.



Syria denies it carried out the attack.



Kinik said convoys were taking tens of thousands of refugees from an area around Homs in western Syria.

