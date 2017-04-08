Activists: Coalition airstrike on boat kills 7 civilians

People who fled from areas surrounding Euphrates River dam, east of Raqqa city, ride vehicles towards Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) controlled areas, Syria March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
U.S.-backed forces repel ISIS attack near Syrian dam
Raqqa residents trapped ahead of assault
US-backed forces capture ISIS-held airport near Euphrates dam
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
U.S.-backed forces repel ISIS attack near Syrian dam
Raqqa residents trapped ahead of assault
US-backed forces capture ISIS-held airport near Euphrates dam
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE