Erdogan holds giant rally week ahead of referendum

Tens of thousands packed one of Istanbul's biggest public spaces Saturday as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted a giant rally seeking votes in next week's referendum on enhancing his powers.



Lambasting Turkey's enemies and taking pot shots at his opponents, Erdogan said a "Yes" vote in the April 16 referendum would give the country more stability and power.



The changes will also allow the president to be affiliated with a party, allowing Erdogan to restore his ties with the Justice and Development Party (AKP) that he co-founded and helped sweep to power in 2002 .



Wearing headbands with "Tayyip Erdogan – commander in chief" written on them and some even sporting Erdogan face masks, supporters said giving the president greater powers was essential to Turkey's development.

