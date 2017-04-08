US strikes destroyed Syrian means to deliver chemical weapons: admiral

U.S. Navy Admiral Michelle Howard said on Saturday U.S. cruise missile strikes on an air base in Syria had destroyed the means to deliver chemical weapons from that base, and the U.S. military remained ready to carry out further strikes if needed.



Howard, the four-star officer who leads U.S. Naval Forces in Europe and Africa, told Reuters the United States had decided to launch the strikes after the United Nations failed to pass a resolution condemning a deadly chemical weapons attack that killed scores of people in rebel-held Khan Sheikhoun.



Asked about the U.S. military's plan for how to deal with any potential further attacks, Howard said the military was ready to respond if other civilian options failed.

...