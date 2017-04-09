First Palm Sunday since ISIS in Iraq's main Christian town

Members of Iraq's Christian minority celebrated Palm Sunday in the country's main Christian town of Qaraqosh for the first time since it was retaken from ISIS.



"Honestly, this makes the heart happy and sad at the same time, because we were torn away from our birthplace and this kind of devastation we didn't even see during the wars of the '80s and '90s," Aby Naymat Anay said.



Many of the more 120,000 Christians believed to have fled their homes when ISIS swept across the region less than three years ago moved in with relatives or into camps in the nearby autonomous region of Kurdistan.

...