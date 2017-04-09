Bombings at Egyptian Coptic churches kill 36, injure more than 100

At least 36 people were killed and more than 100 injured in bomb attacks on two Coptic churches on Palm Sunday, in the latest assault on a religious minority increasingly targeted by Islamist militants.



The bombings come as ISIS's branch in Egypt appears to be stepping up attacks and threats against Christians.



Those attacks came after one of the deadliest on Egypt's Christian minority, when a suicide bomber hit its largest Coptic cathedral, killing at least 25 . ISIS later claimed responsibility for the attack.

...