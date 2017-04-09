Trump officials say no new US focus on ousting Syria's Assad

The chemical weapons attack in Syria that triggered retaliatory American airstrikes hasn't shifted U.S. priorities toward ousting Syrian President Bashar Assad, top Trump administration officials said.



Still, Haley said the U.S. didn't see a peaceful future Syria with Assad in power.



The comments from Tillerson and Haley suggested that the airstrikes Trump ordered punishing Assad for using chemical weapons would not lead to any immediate change in U.S. strategy toward Syria. Reluctant to put significant troops on the ground in Syria, the U.S. for years has struggled to prevent Assad from strengthening his hold on power.



So Trump's decision to launch the strikes -- which President Barack Obama declined to do after a 2013 chemical attack -- has raised optimism among rebels that Trump will more directly confront Assad.

