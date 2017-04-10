Who has chemical weapons in Syria and how?

Syrian President Bashar Assad was required to declare and dispose of all his chemical weapons under U.N. supervision in 2014 .



Syria's disarmament, which was carried out amid a chaotic civil war, has been the subject of some doubt, and there is evidence that Daesh (ISIS) and other insurgents have acquired chemical weapons. Here's what we know and don't know about chemical weapons in Syria.



In September, the U.N. Security Council ordered Syria to account for and destroy its chemical weapons stockpile, and threatened to authorize the use of force in the event of noncompliance.



In October, Syria became a signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention – prohibiting it from producing, stockpiling or using chemical weapons.



Syria and its close ally Russia say that Daesh and Al-Qaeda-linked militants in Syria have acquired chemical weapons.

...