First Palm Sunday since Daesh in Iraqi Christian town

Members of Iraq's Christian minority celebrated Palm Sunday in the country's main Christian town of Qaraqosh for the first time since it was retaken from Daesh (ISIS).



Qaraqosh, with an overwhelmingly Christian population of around 50,000 before the militants took over the area in August 2014, was the largest Christian town in Iraq.



It was retaken by Iraqi forces late last year as part of a massive offensive to wrest back the nearby city of Mosul from Daesh but it remains almost completely deserted.



When Daesh militants took over Mosul, the country's second city, the Christian minority there was told to convert, pay tax or face death.

