Sudan, Saudi Arabia boost ties with joint air force drill

President Omar al-Bashir said a joint Saudi-Sudanese air force drill that ended Sunday had boosted relations between the countries, two years after Khartoum broke ties with Iran.



Officials said the first ever joint Saudi-Sudanese air exercise was intended to boost the two air forces' operational capacities and promote cooperation.



Saudi Arabia sent F-15 fighter jets and Eurofighter Typhoons.



Bashir said the Sudanese military was playing a "key role" in improving Khartoum's ties with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

...