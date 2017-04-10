Sisi declares state of emergency after Palm Sunday church bombings

Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said a three-month state of emergency would be imposed after two deadly bombings hit Coptic churches Sunday, killing at least 44 people in an assault claimed by Daesh (ISIS).



A few hours later, a suicide bomber rushed toward St. Mark's Cathedral in the coastal city of Alexandria, the historic seat of Christendom in Egypt, killing at least 16 people and wounding 41, the Interior Ministry said.



The timing of the attack raised the question of whether the bomber had sought to assassinate the pope, leader of one of the world's oldest Christian communities.



Daesh claimed the attacks via its Amaq news agency, after having recently warned that it would step up violence against Egypt's Christians.



Egypt's Copts are one of the oldest Christian communities in the Middle East.



Egyptian media had previously reported that the church in Tanta had been targeted before, with a bomb defused there in late March.



The Copts were largely supportive of the military overthrow of Islamist President Mohammad Morsi, and incurred the wrath of many of his followers, who attacked churches and other Christian institutions.



While the Copts have stood steadfast alongside the government, repeating the mantra that Egyptians were all being targeted by terrorists, an increase in attacks on Christians has tested that support.

...