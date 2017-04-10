Over 200 people from Germany fighting ISIS: ministry

More than 200 people have traveled from Germany to fight with Kurdish militias against ISIS in Syria and Iraq, the interior ministry reported Monday.



Sixty-nine of the 204 fighters are German nationals, the ministry added in a statement on the issue which is particularly delicate for German-Turkish relations.



The official data did not include fighters for the peshmerga, the armed forces of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region.



Three have been killed including one fighter in a Turkish air strike on a Syrian village last November.

