Circus arts help Syrian children make new life

Laughter rings out and there is an atmosphere of excitement and joyful chaos.



This is not a big top circus in a major city but a house in southeastern Turkey, where Syrian refugee children learn circus tricks in an innovative program to help integrate into their foreign host country.



The Her Yerde Sanat association (Turkish for 'Art Anywhere') works with 120 young people aged three to 20 .



Upstairs, Turkish is being taught to Syrian children so they can integrate into school.



Some learn the circus arts everyday because they are unable to go to school; for others it is a weekend activity.



Syria's conflict has killed more than 310,000 people, forced over five million people to flee the country and left much of it in ruins since it erupted six years ago.



Turkey is home to over 2.9 million Syrian refugees, according to figures released by the Turkish interior ministry last month.



Turkish children benefit from the experience too.

