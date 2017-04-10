Half of Iraqi families at risk of hunger after years of war: UN

More than half of Iraqi families are at risk of going hungry, a U.N. agency said on Monday, warning of "unprecedented levels of vulnerability" faced by the population due to years of conflict.



A study by WFP and the Iraqi government found that 2.5 percent of the population, or more than 800,000 people, are going to bed hungry every night.



Almost 75 percent of Iraqi children under the age of 15 are working to help their families put food on the table instead of going to school, WFP said.

