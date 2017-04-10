Southern EU leaders say US strike on Syria 'understandable'

The leaders of southern EU nations said Monday that a US missile strike on a Syrian air base in retaliation for a suspected chemical attack was "understandable," as diplomatic tensions mount over the incident.



Gathered at a summit in Madrid on the EU as Britain prepares to leave the bloc, the leaders -- including Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and France's Francois Hollande -- also called on Brussels and London to first negotiate divorce terms before any future deal with the union.



Syria aside, the summit in Madrid -- which apart from Rajoy and Hollande also brought together the leaders of Italy, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Malta -- aimed at putting on a united front on Brexit.

...