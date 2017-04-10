US bolsters protection of forces in Syria as tensions climb

The United States has made slight adjustments to its military activities in Syria to strengthen protection of American forces following cruise missile strikes last week on a Syrian air base that heightened tensions, U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday.



The spokesman, Colonel John Thomas, also said U.S. strikes in Syria had become more defensive and acknowledged the pace had slowed somewhat since last Friday.



A joint command center made up of the forces of Russia, Iran and militias supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad on Sunday said the U.S. strike crossed "red lines" and it would respond to any new aggression.



To avoid accidentally clashing with Russian forces, who are fighting in support of Assad, the United States has had an agreement that allows for the two militaries to communicate.

...