Chemical attack, U.S. response could affect European elections

Images of Syrian children killed in last week's chemical attack have revived debate in Europe about what can be done to end the bloodshed on its doorstep, potentially setting the tone for foreign policy debates in two of the continent's major upcoming elections.



The representative survey of 500 people conducted on April 7 by the Emnid polling firm found only 26 percent of Germans supported the U.S. missile strike against the Syrian government air base from where the chemical attack is believed to have been launched. Some 59 percent of respondents opposed the U.S. strike, while 15 percent were undecided.



While Social Democrats have rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's demand that Germany increase its military spending, Merkel has indicated that she is prepared to do so.



Though it celebrated Trump's victory in last year's U.S. election, the party's praise for him has dried up since the U.S. missile strike.

