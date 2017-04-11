Over 200 from Germany fighting Daesh: ministry

More than 200 people have traveled from Germany to fight with Kurdish militias against Daesh (ISIS) in Syria and Iraq, the Interior Ministry reported Monday.



Sixty-nine of the 204 fighters are German nationals, the ministry added in a statement on the issue which is particularly delicate for German-Turkish relations.



Among the volunteers who have traveled from Germany since 2013, 102 have returned including 43 German citizens.



Three have been killed including one fighter in a Turkish airstrike on a Syrian village last November.

...