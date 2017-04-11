Jordan summons Iran envoy over comments on king

Jordan summoned Iran's ambassador to Amman at the weekend, the Foreign Ministry said, after an Iranian official slammed comments by King Abdullah II in a talk to an American newspaper as "silly and careless".



King Abdullah told the Washington Post in an interview published Thursday that Iran was involved in "strategic problems" in the region.



In a response published in Arabic by Iran's Fars news agency Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghassemi described the king's comments as "silly and careless".

