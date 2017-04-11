Professors clear debris at Mosul University, wrecked by Daesh

Professors were among the workers who turned up Monday to clear away rubble and prepare for a resumption of classes at the renowned University of Mosul, wrecked by Daesh (ISIS) militants. The militants looted the university after seizing Iraq's second-largest city in 2014 . They set faculties and a treasured library on fire during days of fighting with government forces who pushed them out of the campus in January.



Monday professors, administrative staff and cleaners joined hands to sweep away debris and assess the damage.



With the library gone another professor, Abdel-Aziz Safhan, had brought in a few books and materials downloaded from the internet.



Some buildings remain off-limits as the army has yet to clear all booby traps.

...