Rouhani defends his economic record

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani defended his economic record in a news conference Monday but stopped short of formally announcing his candidacy for next month's presidential election.



Rouhani is expected to run for a second term on May 19, but said this news conference was "not about elections".



Rouhani also slammed the United States for imposing sanctions on Iran and attacking an air base in Syria, a key Iranian ally, following a suspected chemical attack last week.



"The Syrian people and army must give a response that makes Americans regret their attack," he said.



During his first month in office, President Donald Trump imposed fresh sanctions targeting Iran's ballistic missile program.

