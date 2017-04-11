African migrants seeking Europe sold as 'slaves' for $200

Growing numbers of African migrants passing through Libya are traded in what they call slave markets before being held for ransom, forced labor or sexual exploitation, the U.N. migration agency said on Tuesday.



West African migrants interviewed by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have recounted being bought and sold in garages and car parks in the southern city of Sabha, one of Libya's main migrant smuggling hubs.



Some migrants who cannot pay their captors are reportedly killed or left to starve to death, and when migrants die or are released, others are purchased to replace them, the IOM said.



Migrants are buried without being identified, with families back home uncertain of their fate.

...