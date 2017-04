The European Union has reneged on pledges to help Libya fight migrant smuggling to Europe, U.N.-backed Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj charged Tuesday in a German newspaper interview.



If Libya does not receive more aid soon, he warned, there will be more smugglers sending more migrants on the dangerous sea voyage to Europe.



Since late last year, the EU has trained 90 Libyan coast guard officers as part of its naval mission Sophia to fight smugglers and rescue migrants at sea.

