US Syria strike 'doesn't address problem': Amnesty chief

A US strike on a Syrian air base is no substitute for a proper investigation and accountability after a devastating suspected chemical weapons attack, Amnesty International's chief said on Tuesday.



Washington last week launched its first direct military action against President Bashar Assad's regime, after accusing the Syrian leader of using chemical weapons on a rebel-held town, killing dozens of people.



Washington launched its attack on the Shayrat air base in central Syria's Homs province after the UN Security Council failed to take action, with Assad ally Russia opposing a draft resolution setting the terms for a swift inquiry.



More than 320,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began in March 2011 with anti-government protests.

