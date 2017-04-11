Iraq's Sadr warns Assad could share Gadhafi's fate

Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr Tuesday warned Syrian President Bashar Assad that he risked suffering the same fate as slain Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi if he did not step down.



A chemical attack which has been widely blamed on Assad's government killed 87 civilians, including 31 children, in the rebel-held Syrian town of Khan Sheikhun on April 4 .



Sadr, who led a militia that fought the U.S. occupation of Iraq, also condemned the American missile strike, urging all foreign parties involved in the Syria conflict to withdraw.

...