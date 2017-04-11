Iran warns US action in Syria 'won't go unanswered'

Any new US action in Syria "will not go unanswered", Iran's Defense Minister Hossein Dehgan warned Tuesday after America threatened to follow up a strike last week with more attacks.



The United States last week fired a volley of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack that killed 87 civilians in a rebel-held town.



Dehgan also spoke with his Syrian counterpart Fahd Jassem al-Freij, the defense ministry said.



Moscow said on Tuesday that Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, will host three-way talks with his counterparts from Syria and Iran this week.

