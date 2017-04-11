Iran opens registration for May 19 presidential election



About 126 prospective candidates submitted their names on the first day of candidate registration for Iran's May 19 presidential elections, Iranian media reported on Tuesday.



There are six women and seven clerics among the 126 registered people, with ages ranging from 18 to 79 .



One female registrant, who identified herself only as Mirfattah, pledged to form a half-female Cabinet if she wins.



The coming vote is seen as a referendum on the 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, under which Iran agreed to curb its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

