Silent conservatives may hold key in Erdogan vote

On banners hung from mosques, cultural centers, construction sites and bridges, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's face punctuates the landscape along the highway to his ancestral home town of Rize, on Turkey's northern Black Sea coast.



Erdogan – Turkey's most powerful leader since Mustafa Kemal Ataturk founded the modern secular republic almost a century ago – is also its most divisive.



Even around Rize, there are pockets of dissent among conservative Turks who, while sharing the ideals of Erdogan's ruling AK Party, are uncomfortable with the powers being amassed in one individual's hands.



Murat Gezici, whose Gezici polling company put support for a "Yes" vote at 53 percent in its latest research from April 1-2, estimated that around 13 percent of traditional AK Party voters were either undecided or in the "No" camp.



Writer and commentator Rusen Cakir, an expert in Islamist political movements in Turkey, said such covert dissenters within the AK Party who believe Erdogan has walked back from some of the political and economic reforms of his early years could be key in the April 16 vote.

...