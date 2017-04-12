Churches in southern Egypt will not celebrate Easter

Egyptian churches in the southern city of Minya said they will not hold Easter celebrations next Saturday in mourning for 45 Coptic Christians killed this week in twin bombings of churches in two cities during Palm Sunday ceremonies.



Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi declared a three-month state of emergency, which was approved by Parliament Tuesday, following the attacks.



The end of emergency law was a key demand during the 2011 uprising that ousted former President Hosni Mubarak, who had imposed a 30-year state of emergency to crush opposition. The law was lifted after Mubarak stepped down but reimposed temporarily in the years that followed.

...