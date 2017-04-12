Migrants traded in ‘slave markets’ in Libya: U.N. agency

Growing numbers of African migrants passing through Libya are traded in what they call slave markets before being held for ransom, forced labor or sexual exploitation, the U.N. migration agency said Tuesday.



Migrants are traded for between $200 and $500, and are held on average for two or three months, Othman Belbeisi, head of the IOM's Libya mission, told journalists in Geneva.



Some migrants who cannot pay their captors are reportedly killed or left to starve to death, and when migrants die or are released, others are purchased to replace them, the IOM said.



Migrants are buried without being identified, with families back home uncertain of their fate.

...