South Sudan war puts neighbor’s tolerance of refugees to the test

A year ago the view from Ugandan teacher Richard Inyani's mud hut was wilderness, land untouched since the 1990s and the murderous rampages of Joseph Kony's Lord's Resistance Army. Now it's a sprawl of tarpaulin shacks housing thousands of South Sudanese, refugees fleeing a 3-year-old civil war that has triggered the biggest cross-border exodus in Africa since the 1994 Rwandan genocide.



The influx of refugees is testing Uganda's generosity.



One top government official said that Uganda's system of accommodating refugees, routinely touted as one of the world's most progressive, was on the brink of "explosive" collapse.



Last week, South Sudan's Tamazuj news agency said four South Sudanese in Bidi Bidi, a 250-square-kilometer settlement housing nearly 300,000 people, the world's largest refugee camp in terms of numbers, were attacked by machete-wielding members of their Ugandan "host community".



The United Nations refugee agency says it has secured just 10 percent of the estimated $300 million required for the South Sudanese refugees in Uganda this year, leaving it unable to meet the basic needs of refugees or locals.

...