US-Russia war of words over Syria clouds Moscow talks

The United States and Russia were on a collision course over the alleged Syrian chemical attack on Wednesday as Washington's top diplomat prepared for talks in Moscow.



With U.S. officials suggesting that Russian forces may have colluded in the latest massacre blamed on Bashar Assad's government, it is not clear if he would be invited to meet President Vladimir Putin.



Putin accused Syrian rebels of planning to stage chemical attacks to be blamed on Assad's forces in order to lure the United States, which bombarded a Syrian air base last week, deeper into the conflict.



Earlier this week, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson cancelled a planned trip to Moscow, but Tillerson maintained his schedule, flying in late Tuesday after a G7 ministerial meeting in Italy.



Speaking to reporters before he left Italy for Moscow, Tillerson said: "Russia has really aligned itself with the Assad regime, the Iranians, and Hezbollah.

...