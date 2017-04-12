Pentagon chief says 'no doubt' Syria behind chemical attack

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis said Monday there is "no doubt" the Syrian government was behind last week's deadly chemical strike, while U.S. officials accused Moscow of waging a misinformation campaign around the attack.



In televised comments, Russian President Vladimir Putin not only repeated his defense of Assad, but suggested the Syrian leader's rebel opponents are preparing future faked attacks in order to encourage U.S. intervention.



Russia – which along with Iran has deployed forces to help Assad in the six-year-old civil war – reacted with fury to the U.S. strike and continues to cast doubt on the government's involvement in the chemical attack, to Washington's disgust.



U.S. officials have hinted strongly they believe Moscow is at least partially complicit.



At the talks, Tillerson will challenge Russia to distance itself from Assad and his Iranian backers and to work with Washington's Western and Arab allies to find a political solution to the conflict with Syria under new leadership.



Tillerson and Mattis did go some way towards clarifying the U.S. position on Syria, which had become muddled by apparently conflicting statements from senior officials in Trump's administration about Assad's fate.

