Preparations under way to evacuate besieged Syrian towns: commander, Observatory

Preparations began Tuesday to evacuate the Shiite populations of two Syrian towns in exchange for moving Sunni rebels and civilians out of two others in a deal between the warring sides, pro-opposition activists and a pro-government commander said.



The pro-government Shiite towns of al-Foua and Kfarya in the northwestern province of Idlib are encircled by insurgent fighters. The rebel-held towns of Zabadani and Madaya near the Lebanese border are under siege by pro-government forces, including Hezbollah.



A military commander in the alliance fighting in support of Syrian President Bashar Assad said buses were on the way to the towns and that the combatants would also swap hostages under the deal.

...