Egypt Church curtails Easter celebrations after bombings

In this Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2015 file photo, Pope Tawadros II, the 118th pope of the Coptic Church of Egypt, leads a mass for the Egyptian Christians who were killed in Libya, at St. Mark's Cathedral in Cairo, Egypt. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)
Churches in southern Egypt will not celebrate Easter
Churches in southern Egypt will not
celebrate Easter
Families gather after Egypt church attack, state of emergency approved
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Churches in southern Egypt will not celebrate Easter
Churches in southern Egypt will not
celebrate Easter
Families gather after Egypt church attack, state of emergency approved
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE