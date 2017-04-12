Evacuation of Syria towns begins with prisoner exchange

Syria's government and rebels exchanged some 30 prisoners and nine bodies, part of a larger agreement to evacuate four besieged areas in different parts of the country, activists and officials said Wednesday.



Hakim Baghdadi, a member of the relief committee for al-Foua and Kfarya, two rebel-besieged villages in northwestern Syria, said the overnight release was overseen by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.



The military-run media said rebels released eight women, four children and eight bodies. Pro-government militias freed 19 gunmen and released one body.



The exchange came as part of a deal to evacuate over 10,000 residents from Madaya and Zabadani, two opposition-held areas near Damascus, and the two villages in northern Syria, an agreement that critics say amounts to forced displacement.

