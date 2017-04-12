Ai Weiwei calls on Gulf states to do more to help Syrian refugees

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei called on wealthy Gulf Arab states to take in more Syrians displaced by six years of civil war, saying the surge of refugees fleeing conflict in the Middle East was a "test for humanity".



Speaking after a talk in Doha on Tuesday night at Qatar's Museum of Islamic Art, Ai said a Gulf Arab policy of not granting Syrians and Iraqis refugee status was short-sighted.



Gulf monarchies say they have in fact taken in hundreds of thousands of Syrian citizens since the civil war there began in 2011, including half a million in Saudi Arabia and 100,000 in the United Arab Emirates – just not as refugees.



Gulf states also say the criticism also overlooks the billions donated to Syrian refugee camps abroad, as well as the delicate demographics of countries where expatriate workers are as numerous as locals or outnumber them.

...