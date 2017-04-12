Turkish embassy denies spying on compatriots in Switzerland

Turkey's ambassador to Switzerland has denied that his embassy spied on expatriate Turks, distancing his staff from a criminal investigation by Swiss prosecutors into suspected espionage.



The probe has drawn Switzerland into a dispute between Ankara and several European nations as Turkey seeks to drum up support in its diaspora in the run-up to a referendum on Sunday on expanding the powers of President Tayyip Erdogan.



The other was in January during an academic forum on mass killings of Armenians in Turkey 100 years ago that Armenians consider genocide, a term Ankara rejects.



Swiss government statistics show 68,000 Turkish citizens live in Switzerland, while the Turkish embassy's website puts the figure at 130,000 .

