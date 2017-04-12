Iran social media activists held on 'security' charges

Summary
Iranian social media activists arrested ahead of next month's presidential elections are being held on security and obscenity charges, the judiciary said Wednesday.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards operate a separate intelligence service that is closely allied to the conservative-dominated judiciary and not answerable to the government.
Telegram, which has more than 20 million users in Iran, has attracted attention from authorities which want to force channels with more than 5,000 followers to register with the government.
