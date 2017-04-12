Moscow says the West is trying to undo Russia-brokered progress in Syria talks

A convoy of buses drives into the besieged rebel-held town of Zabadani, northwest of Damascus, on April 12, 2017. AFP / STRINGER
US-Russia war of words over Syria clouds Moscow talks
US, Russia jab over Syria before diplomatic talks in Moscow
Russia, Turkey, Iran must hold talks to stop Syria violence: UN
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
US-Russia war of words over Syria clouds Moscow talks
US, Russia jab over Syria before diplomatic talks in Moscow
Russia, Turkey, Iran must hold talks to stop Syria violence: UN
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE