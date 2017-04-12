18 fighters killed in raging Yemen clashes

Intensified confrontations between government forces and Houthi rebels on Yemen's southwestern coast have killed 18 fighters in the past 24 hours, military officials and medical sources said on Wednesday.



Clashes have raged as government forces, backed by warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition, push to seize rebel positions east of the government-held Red Sea town of Mokha, military sources said.



Three soldiers died in the battles, according to military and medical sources in Aden, the temporary base of the government as the capital Sanaa remains under rebel control.



Assiri said, however, that government forces advancing northwards towards the key port of Hodeida was not a priority for the moment.

...