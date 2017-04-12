Trump gave Syria attack order 'during dessert'

US President Donald Trump gave the order to strike Syria with dozens of cruise missiles "during dessert" with visiting Chinese leader Xi Jinping, he said in an interview aired Wednesday.



Trump had been hosting Xi at his private Florida resort Mar-a-Lago on April 6 . The US missiles struck a Syrian air base in retaliation for Syria's alleged chemical attack on a rebel-held town, killing 87 civilians, many of them children.



Trump regularly spends his weekends at his Mar-a-Lago resort, which his staff has nicknamed the "Southern White House".

