Yemen forces move against rebels, 38 killed in clashes

Yemeni security and military officials said forces loyal to Yemen's internationally recognized president have launched an attack on Houthi rebels around the southeastern port city of Mokha, unleashing heavy fighting that has killed some 38 fighters from both sides. Clashes have raged as government forces, backed by warplanes from an Arab-led coalition, push to seize rebel positions east of Mokha, military sources said.



Sudan has contributed forces to the Arab-led coalition that launched a military campaign against the rebels in March 2015 .



Asiri said, however, that government forces advancing northward toward the key port of Hudaida was not a priority for the moment.

