Prisoners swapped ahead of Syria evacuations

Syria's government and rebels have exchanged more than 30 prisoners and nine bodies, part of a larger agreement to evacuate thousands of residents from four besieged areas in different parts of the country, activists and officials said Wednesday. The exchange came ahead of the planned evacuation of more than 10,000 residents, in the first stage of evacuations, from two pro-government Shiite villages in northern Syria, Al-Foua and Kfarya, and the rebel-held towns of Madaya and Zabadani near Damascus, as well as part of the Yarmouk Palestinian camp in southern Damascus.



The military-run media said rebels released eight women, four children and eight bodies.



Pro-government militias freed 19 gunmen and released one body.



The U.N. says 4.72 million Syrians are in so-called hard-to-reach areas, including 600,000 under siege, mostly by the Syrian army, but also by rebels or Daesh (ISIS).

