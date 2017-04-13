U.S. general cites Mosul progress despite complications



Iraqi forces are making progress in their offensive to expel Daesh (ISIS) from Mosul but face a "very complicated" urban battle as the militants hide in mosques, homes and hospitals, a U.S. general told Reuters on Wednesday. Government forces have retaken much of Iraq's second-largest city since January but have been trying since then to dislodge the militants from the densely populated Old City in western Mosul, their last Iraqi stronghold.



Gen. Joseph Martin, head of ground forces for the U.S.-led coalition fighting Daesh, said by telephone.



Martin said Iraqi forces had surrounded Daesh positions but it was not always possible to move vehicles into all parts of the Old City with its narrow streets.

...