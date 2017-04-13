Ahmadinejad defies supreme leader with comeback bid

Hard-line former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad surprised Iran's religious establishment by registering for the May 19 presidential election, defying a warning by the Islamic Republic's supreme leader not to enter the race.



Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei revealed last year that he had recommended to Ahmadinejad not to enter the contest.



Ahmadinejad may pay the price for disobeying Khamenei by running for president, analysts said.



In 2011, Khamenei was so annoyed by Ahmadinejad's hunger for more power that he floated a proposal to change Iran's constitution to do away with a directly elected presidency altogether, an idea Ahmadinejad briskly dismissed as "academic".

...